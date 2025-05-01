SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Stake Raised by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,960 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for about 4.8% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $173,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Barclays PLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 38.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $11,007,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.1 %

SharkNinja stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SharkNinja from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.72.

Read Our Latest Report on SN

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.