47,491 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 2.4% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAM opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

