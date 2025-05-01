Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keel Point LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $85.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

