Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,170 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

