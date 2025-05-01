FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,980 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $159,000. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $5,515,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.46.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $231.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.03 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.75 and a 200-day moving average of $217.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

