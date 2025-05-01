Keel Point LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $102,003,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,986,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.97 and its 200 day moving average is $583.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

