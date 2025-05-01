LGT Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

