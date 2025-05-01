FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

TAXF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

