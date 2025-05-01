Palestra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Palestra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,473 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 2.5% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $91,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,088,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

