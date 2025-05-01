Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Floor & Decor makes up 2.3% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

