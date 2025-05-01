Caligan Partners LP Invests $10.72 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000. Merus accounts for approximately 2.9% of Caligan Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Merus Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.