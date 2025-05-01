United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Raised by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 338,339 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for 3.1% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $112,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

