Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. CICC Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1 %

GEV stock opened at $370.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.42 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

