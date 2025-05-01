Palestra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Palestra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,216 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.4% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $52,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,776 shares of company stock worth $4,155,951. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

