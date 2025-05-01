Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,788,823 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788,823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $109,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

