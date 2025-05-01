LGT Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 49,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 434,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,297,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

