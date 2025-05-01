Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Invests $166,000 in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Solo Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 841,611 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solo Brands by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 129,085 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 422,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

DTC opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

