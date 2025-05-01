LGT Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

