LGT Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,080,000. Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,700,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $884,391,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMO opened at $428.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.85 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,235,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

