Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 19,695 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 294.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

