Peterson Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 4.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

