PDT Partners LLC Sells 17,398 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $196,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,312,000 after purchasing an additional 841,952 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $211.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average of $204.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

