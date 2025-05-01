Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HVT stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

