Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 171.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,498 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.93. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

