AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,706,000 after buying an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,037,000 after purchasing an additional 466,416 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,090,000 after purchasing an additional 479,692 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

