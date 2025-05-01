The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $38.37 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,852 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenable were worth $38,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 177,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.