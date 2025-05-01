Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roper Technologies stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $560.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.69. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.91.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,849,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.