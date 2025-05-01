Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

