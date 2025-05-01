Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 6,514 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

