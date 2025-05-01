Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 8,085 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $216.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.