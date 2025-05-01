Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,908,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,490,000. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 5.7% of Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.26% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

