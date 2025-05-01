Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 136,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Gerdau Stock Down 3.7 %

Gerdau stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.37. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

