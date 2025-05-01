Claar Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.9% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

