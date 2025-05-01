Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 1,626 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

