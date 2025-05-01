Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.21 and last traded at $159.33, with a volume of 957837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 51,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

