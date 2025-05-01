Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.