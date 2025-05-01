Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $1.60 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. FedEx comprises 0.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,855,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $210.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

