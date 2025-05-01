Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

AMLP opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

