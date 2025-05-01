Westbourne Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $272.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

