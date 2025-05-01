Westbourne Investments Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 207,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

