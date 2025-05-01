Westbourne Investments Inc. Invests $729,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Vistra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
