BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,231,436 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,231,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,000. The GEO Group makes up about 1.0% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.88% of The GEO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

