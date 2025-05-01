PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.