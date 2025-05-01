Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $689,272,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after buying an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.67.

View Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $470.52 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.