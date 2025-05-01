Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,637 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 72,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 432.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

