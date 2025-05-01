Comerica Bank Has $22.53 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

