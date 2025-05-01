Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to “Strong Sell”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of INTC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

