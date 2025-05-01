Westbourne Investments Inc. Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.1% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $682,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $393,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,618 shares of company stock worth $21,132,878. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $955.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $967.60. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

