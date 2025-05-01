Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,545 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $195,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.55.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

