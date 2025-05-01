Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $320,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.04, for a total value of $702,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,666 shares of company stock valued at $117,402,223. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,072.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,131.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $961.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $911.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.25 and a 12-month high of $1,133.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.